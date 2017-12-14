Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah in Line for Mammoth FIFA 18 Upgrade After Concept Card Is Discovered

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah looks set to receive a huge upgrade on FIFA 18 after an incredible start to life at his new club, which recently helped him claim the coveted BBC African Player of the Year award.

Salah has been in scintillating form since joining the Reds from Roma in the summer, scoring 19 goals in all competitions, and he beat off competition from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita and his teammate Sadio Mane to claim the gong.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His form looks highly likely to transfer over into this year's FIFA, with a special card in the offing to honour his recent recognition.

A number of users spotted an 88-rated Salah card in the FUT concepts section, and now screenshots have been making their way onto social media.

The card looks to feature an utterly frightening combination of 96 pace and 92 dribbling, which essentially means that you'll have to take the Egyptian down if you don't want him waltzing through your defence and scoring with ease.

FIFA 18: Gamers just spotted an incredible ‘unreleased’ Mohamed Salah card https://t.co/GMUBSLuedM pic.twitter.com/m7AJbHPkAS — FIFA 18 Videos (@fifa18video) December 13, 2017

The screenshots also show that Salah has been converted to a striker to reflect the reality of late that the 25-year-old has been playing right up top in place of or alongside Roberto Firmino.

Move over Welliton, Ibarbo, Emenike, Doumbia, El Shaarawy and Sturridge, there's a new overpowered striker in town...

