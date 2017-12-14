Michy Batshuayi Linked to Part-Exchange Deal as Chelsea Eye Thomas Lemar Swoop

Chelsea have been tipped to use fringe striker Michy Batshuayi as a potential makeweight in any approach for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this January, with the Belgian again struggling to command regular playing time in Antonio Conte's team this season.





Batshuayi made his comeback from injury as a substitute during Tuesday night's win over Huddersfield, but prior to his enforced absence the 24-year-old has played fewer than 200 minutes of Premier League action.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The player has been forced to wait patiently for his chance behind main striker Alvaro Morata, but Conte has even now started using a 'false nine' system. It points to a limited future at Stamford Bridge for Batshuayi, even with little other back-up for Morata.

And with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing Lemar from Monaco, the Daily Telegraph states that Batshuayi could be one of the first names up for discussion to head in the opposite direction should the reigning French champions start asking for players in return.

That link comes from the fact that former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is the new sporting director at Monaco following his recent resignation from Stamford Bridge and played a significant role in taking Batshuayi to London last year.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Should the opportunity to leave, perhaps just on loan, genuinely arise, it may be in Batshuayi's best interest to take it to ensure he gives himself the best possible chance of selection for Belgium's World Cup squad by playing more regularly.

A return to France may also reignite his stalling career. The forward scored 17 Ligue 1 goals for Marseille during the 2015/16 campaign, form which prompted his £33m move to Chelsea.