Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Animal' David Silva for Stunning Manchester City Scoring Form

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on "animal" David Silva for the sensational way that the Manchester City star is playing right now.

Silva took his goalscoring tally to four goals in the last three games for the Premier league leaders with a strike in the 4-0 win over Swansea City on Wednesday, but his overall performances for City have been out of this world this season.

In quotes published by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola explained why the Spain international had left him highly impressed with his overall game and backed Silva to continue with his remarkable form for as long as possible.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Guardiola swooned: “Since we worked together with David I have spoken to him, and told him 'David, you have everything'.

“It's especially about the huge competitor he is. We talk about his skills – there is no doubt about that, a blind guy is able to see it.

“But you cannot imagine how competitive he is. He is a stylish guy, but wow, he is an animal in terms of winning games.”

🔵 David Silva's first 20 games for Man City this season:



🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

⚽️ Goal

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal



💫 El Mago. pic.twitter.com/d3o1rtPCVA — bet365 (@bet365) December 13, 2017

The 31-year-old had notched 51 goals and 101 assists in 306 previous matches for City, and has already chalked up five and 10 respectively from 21 outings this term.

It is his goalscoring form which has led to praise from Guardiola, however, and the ex-Barcelona and Bayern head coach admitted he was delighted to see Silva finding the back of the net on a more regular basis.

David Silva is ridiculous. Worth staying up tonight to watch him alone. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2017

He added: “We have always spoken about scoring goals. We tell him he has to score goals to win the games, and that he can do that.

“Then in the last period against West Ham – goal. Then at Old Trafford – goal. And at Swansea two more.

“It's so important that not just Gabriel or Sergio score goals – our attacking midfielders, our wingers and from set-pieces and counter-attacks. We are delighted for David now he is scoring a lot of goals.”