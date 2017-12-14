Piers Morgan Criticises Arsene Wenger Again After Third Game Without a Win

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

TV presenter and Arsenal shareholder Piers Morgan had a few choice words for manager Arsene Wenger following the Gunners’ disappointing goalless draw with West Ham on Wednesday.

Arsenal have had a decidedly poor run of form, winless in their last three games following a defeat to Manchester United and draws with Southampton and now West Ham.

The poor form hits Arsenal just as they run into the hectic festive period, in which they must face Newcastle United, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion all before the end of the calendar year.

And shareholder Piers Morgan believes that now is time for Wenger to finally say goodbye to the club he’s managed since 1996, a view which he highlighted with this tweet last night:

Despite their poor form, Arsene Wenger wasn’t given the response that he and the fans were expecting as they were held to a dismal goalless draw on Wednesday.

His side once again enjoyed most of the possession yet still ended up dropping two points at the final whistle.

The 0-0 draw at West Ham has now seen Arsenal drop all the way down to seventh place in the Premier League table.

