Police Set Twitter Alight by Using Steven Gerrard's Famous Slip as a Weather Warning

With weather warnings urgently sent out up and down the country as winter takes centre stage, Thames Valley Police's official Twitter account decided it was time to take an alternate approach to warning their community of the dangers of the cold, icy weather.

Steven Gerrard is known for many things he has accomplished throughout his illustrious career, but for rival fans it's what he failed to win which hits the headlines, and the moment which it all fell apart for the Liverpool legend to win his first Premier League title has once again reared its head - sorry Liverpool fans.

It's easy to slip on a normal day...just ask Steven Gerrard 😬



It's cold and icy in most areas, please take extra care if you're out and about.



Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/SZ3osvQ95Y — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) December 11, 2017

The GIF which sends a series of nightmare flashbacks for Liverpool fans and a satisfied smirk across most other fan-bases has been utilised by Thames Valley Police, displaying the dangers of winter.

Garrard's slip from the 2013/14 season, which derailed the Reds' charge towards the title, was accompanied by a post which read: "It's easy to slip on a normal day...just ask Steven Gerrard. It's cold and icy in most areas, please take extra care if you're out and about. Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary."

The swipe at one of England's most successful players sent Twitter into meltdown, but it is not the first time this particular account has taken the headlines by poking fun at a Premier League club, just ask Arsenal..

Keeping up with #DeadlineDay on your 📱?



Pls don't check your phone for updates whilst driving,you'll end up with more points than Arsenal.. pic.twitter.com/u2NshjH26D — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 31, 2017

Suppose if anything good were to come out of Gerrard's slip is that citizens of Thames Valley remain safe and slip free-this winter.