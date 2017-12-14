Police Set Twitter Alight by Using Steven Gerrard's Famous Slip as a Weather Warning

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

With weather warnings urgently sent out up and down the country as winter takes centre stage, Thames Valley Police's official Twitter account decided it was time to take an alternate approach to warning their community of the dangers of the cold, icy weather. 

Steven Gerrard is known for many things he has accomplished throughout his illustrious career, but for rival fans it's what he failed to win which hits the headlines, and the moment which it all fell apart for the Liverpool legend to win his first Premier League title has once again reared its head - sorry Liverpool fans. 

The GIF which sends a series of nightmare flashbacks for Liverpool fans and a satisfied smirk across most other fan-bases has been utilised by Thames Valley Police, displaying the dangers of winter.

Garrard's slip from the 2013/14 season, which derailed the Reds' charge towards the title, was accompanied by a post which read: "It's easy to slip on a normal day...just ask Steven Gerrard. It's cold and icy in most areas, please take extra care if you're out and about. Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary."  

The swipe at one of England's most successful players sent Twitter into meltdown, but it is not the first time this particular account has taken the headlines by poking fun at a Premier League club, just ask Arsenal..  

Suppose if anything good were to come out of Gerrard's slip is that citizens of Thames Valley remain safe and slip free-this winter.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters