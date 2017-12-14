A Touch of Class! Goalkeeping Legends Show Their Mutual Respect Over Twitter

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas are both nearing the end of their playing careers, but nonetheless have been two of the defining goalkeepers of their generation and arguably of all time.

With Buffon and Casillas having played for the majority of their careers at Juventus and Real Madrid respectively, the two have met many times for club and country and you would think they would’ve been rivals, but how far from the truth that is.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The two have previously expressed their respect for each other and any interaction between the two legends oozes class.

The pair recently had another display of class and respect as Casillas showed his admiration for Buffon, after the Italian won the ‘Man of the Year’ award at the Gazzetta Sports Awards on Tuesday.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

The former Real Madrid keeper posted a video message praising Buffon, with the two exchanging posts on Twitter.

In response to Casillas' praise at the Gazzetta Sports Awards, Buffon thanked his friend, writing:

And Casillas replied in kind:

With Buffon’s retirement coming at the end of the current season and Iker Casillas being 36-years-old, we should treasure the time we have with these great players still in the game.

