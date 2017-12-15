Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Lineups & Prediction

Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday with both sides coming in to the game off the back of lacklustre midweek performances.

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by West Ham at the London Stadium, which was their second draw in as many games.

Meanwhile a mistake from goalkeeper Karl Darlow meant that Rafa Benitez's men suffered a defeat to Everton, as Wayne Rooney found the scoresheet.

Classic Encounter

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

February 2011 saw Arsenal visit St James' Park in a clash that would turn out to be one of the games of the season.

The visitors went up by four goals in the first half, much to the delight of the visiting fans, with goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and a brace from Robin van Persie. The home fans were forced to settle down for what looked to be a one sided affair at half time.

However, a resilient Newcastle side pulled two goals back through Joey Barton, who converted two penalties. Then in the 75th minute, Leon pulled the hosts back to within one. Alarm bells began ringing for Arsenal, as a the potential for a point was there for Newcastle.