Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Lineups & Prediction

Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday with both sides coming in to the game off the back of lacklustre midweek performances.
Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by West Ham at the London Stadium, which was their second draw in as many games.
Meanwhile a mistake from goalkeeper Karl Darlow meant that Rafa Benitez's men suffered a defeat to Everton, as Wayne Rooney found the scoresheet.
Classic Encounter
February 2011 saw Arsenal visit St James' Park in a clash that would turn out to be one of the games of the season.
The visitors went up by four goals in the first half, much to the delight of the visiting fans, with goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and a brace from Robin van Persie. The home fans were forced to settle down for what looked to be a one sided affair at half time.
However, a resilient Newcastle side pulled two goals back through Joey Barton, who converted two penalties. Then in the 75th minute, Leon pulled the hosts back to within one. Alarm bells began ringing for Arsenal, as a the potential for a point was there for Newcastle.
The hosts were given their fairytale ending after Cheick Tiote drew level for Newcastle with a remarkable volley from distance with three minutes of regular time to go.
The strike proved to be the only goal Tiote registered in the Premier League.
Form
Arsenal have had a string of disappointing results in recent weeks beginning with their 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United.
Wenger's men sit 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City as any chance of a late title surge seems to have vanished. The north London side may struggle to make the top four at the as they have fallen to seventh on the table behind Liverpool, Tottenham and Burnley.
Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez has not been able to inspire his side to a win since late October and could now face the relegation battle if they do not pick up their form.
The side started the season with promising performances but have since collapsed and could see themselves deep in the relegation battle by the end of the season.
Team News
Newcastle will go into the game without key midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who picked up a red card against Everton and will miss out on his sides clash with Arsenal.
Other than Shelvey, Newcastle have no fresh injury concerns and will look to field their strongest possible eleven in order to leave the Emirates with at least a point.
Arsenal may be without both Aaron Ramsey and Shkodran Mustafi who missed out on Arsenal's midweek clash with West Ham. Ramsey is currently suffering from a hamstring problem that he picked up against Southampton while Mustafi sustained a groin injury against Manchester United.
Potential Arsenal Lineup: Cech, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Lacazette.
Potential Newcastle Lineup: Karlow, Ledlin, Lejeune, Lascelles, Manquillo, Diame, Merino, Atsu, Ayoze, Ritchie, Gayle.
Prediction
There will be mixed emotions at the Emirates on Saturday as fans will be eager for their side to improve on their poor run of form while other will voice their frustrations over the course of the game.
If Arsenal go a goal down at any point during the encounter there will surely be a shift in the atmosphere in the stadium which could lead to many fans turning on their side.
However, Arsenal have been the far dominant side in the matchup in past years, winning nice of their last 11 encounters, with the other two ending in a draw.
With much to play for the game could go either way, however, in the end it may come down to how clinical Arsenal can be with their chances.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle