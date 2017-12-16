Ahmed Hegazi to Make a Permanent Switch to West Brom After Impressing Alan Pardew

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

New West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew is keen to secure a permanent deal for Ahmed Hegazi after some excellent performances.

The Egyptian international was signed on loan from Al Ahly by Tony Pulis, but now Pardew wants to make the move a permanent one. Sky Sports have reported that a transfer clause of £4.5m was stipulated in the loan deal, a fee which West Brom are willing to meet.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

When asked about Hegazi, Pardew said, "we're pretty much down the road on that one. I can't confirm anything but if we can then we'll do that. He's been brilliant for me."

The 26-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Baggies this season, scoring one goal. In Hegazi's time at the club he has kept five clean sheets and impressed in key clashes against the likes of Liverpool.

The former Crystal Palace manager continued, "he has fantastic attributes as a centre-half and I think he's learning. I'm not sure there's many teams that would have got a clean sheet at Liverpool particularly with the strike force they put out.

"Every game that's how we've got to enter it. We might struggle to get the seven, eight or nine wins we need, so we need to pick up points everywhere and that was a great point."

   

West Brom face Manchester United at home next and will be looking to secure their first win under the new manager. The West Midlands side are with out a win since August, scoring just 12 goals in the league.

