Antonio Candreva Set to Extend Inter Contract Amid Reports Linking Him to Chelsea

Antonio Candreva will lengthen his stay at Inter amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports from Italy.

The Italian, who was a reported summer target for Antonio Conte, is said to have been watched by Blues scouts in November, leading to suggestions that the London side could be making attempts next month.

Mauro Icardi:

17 games

17 goals



Antonio Candreva:

17 games

8 assists — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) December 16, 2017

However as reported by Sky Italy (via Football Italia), Candreva is close to signing a new deal at San Siro, with talks having concluded on a positive note. In fact, it is believed that he will put pen to paper as early as next week.

The 30-year-old has assisted eight goals in 17 Serie A appearances for Inter so far this season., a stat which should certainly appeal to Conte. But if the report is to be believed, the defender will extend his stay with his current club to June of 2021.