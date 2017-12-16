Antonio Candreva Set to Extend Inter Contract Amid Reports Linking Him to Chelsea

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Antonio Candreva will lengthen his stay at Inter amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports from Italy.

The Italian, who was a reported summer target for Antonio Conte, is said to have been watched by Blues scouts in November, leading to suggestions that the London side could be making attempts next month.

However as reported by Sky Italy (via Football Italia), Candreva is close to signing a new deal at San Siro, with talks having concluded on a positive note. In fact, it is believed that he will put pen to paper as early as next week.

The 30-year-old has assisted eight goals in 17 Serie A appearances for Inter so far this season., a stat which should certainly appeal to Conte. But if the report is to be believed, the defender will extend his stay with his current club to June of 2021. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters