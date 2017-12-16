VIDEO: Real Madrid Stars Show Off Ridiculous Keepie-Uppie Skills With Tennis Ball in Training

Real Madrid stars Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo are known for their silky skills with a football, but have now been spotted in training showing off some sumptuous keepie-uppie skills with a tennis ball.

Los Blancos are currently in Abu Dhabi, preparing for their Club World Cup final match against Brazilian giants Grêmio.

The La Liga champions are clearly enjoying their trip to the far-east, and the club's official Twitter page posted a video of three of their stars juggling a tennis ball with enviable precision.

Zinedine Zidane's side have had a tricky first half of the 2017/18 season, and currently sit fourth in the table after 15 matches. Real are eight points adrift of league leaders Barcelona, after drawing four and losing two games so far. Failure is unacceptable at the Bernabéu, and their fans have regularly filled the stadium with their chorus of discontent throughout the season.

However, the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions have seen their form improve of late - going on an unbeaten run since their 3-1 thrashing by Spurs in the Champions League. The Club World Cup is likely to be a well-needed morale boost for the side, who's break to Abu Dhabi will provide them with a welcome opportunity to escape press scrutiny.