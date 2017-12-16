West Ham 'Keeper Adrian Admits He Almost Left West Ham to Join Newcastle in the Summer

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian admits that he was close to leaving the Olympic Stadium in the summer for Newcastle in a recent interview with MARCA.

The Spaniard has regained his position as first-choice goalkeeper at West Ham since David Moyes was appointed at the beginning of November following the dip in form of Joe Hart, although Adrian confirms he could've been playing for a different club this season if the manager at the time, Slaven Bilic, had not blocked a potential departure.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Adrian said: "With Bilic I saw everything very dark, he told me that Joe was going to be number one and in the first three months, without playing in the league, I had a very bad time, I was frustrated.

"The worst moment was when I wanted to leave on loan in the summer - Betis, Deportivo, Newcastle and Palace probed - and they did not open the door for me."

There was strong interest from the North East side for the services of Adrian, with Rafa Benitez looking to sign an experienced goalkeeper to add to his squad, but the move failed to materialise.

Adrian, however, is now enjoying his football under Moyes, playing in the last three games against Manchester CIty, Chelsea and Arsenal, and believes that the Hammers' recent performance shows he has improved the side in a short space of time.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "They have been a turning point, we have been very good.

"Moyes has placed the pillars from the base and we have a great squad."

Next for West Ham is an away trip to face Stoke City this Saturday, hoping to pick up their first away win in the Premier League this season.