Alexis Sanchez Reportedly Rejects Mouthwatering Contract in Favour of Move to Man City

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has apparently rebuffed a mammoth contract offer from China, in lieu of pushing through his favoured move to league leaders Manchester City.

According to The Sun, the Chilean international has rebuffed an offer from Chinese Club Hebei China Fortune, purported to be worth an astounding £400,000 a week.

The deal would've made Sanchez one of the highest paid players in world football, with prospective earnings of £21m per year, after tax. For perspective, to attain the same annual profit in the UK, you would need to almost double the aforementioned weekly wage.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite no club in England, even Manchester City, able to accomodate such earnings, Sanchez has made clear his objective to stay in the Premier League, and play under his former boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Indeed, Pep thought he had secured the services of his former pupil on the final day of the summer's transfer window, when a deal of £55m plus add-ons worth around £5m was initially agreed.

VIDEO: No Comment! Guardiola Abruptly Calls Time on Press Conference After Alexis Sanchez Probe @joejournosun https://t.co/6Lf0zyzbqV — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) December 17, 2017

However, the North London club abandoned the negotiations when it became apparent their proposed acquisition of Monaco's 22 year old forward Thomas Lemar would not be completed, despite an agreement to the £92m figure required.

Sanchez has subsequently retained his desire to leave the club, and if for whatever reason a deal is not agreed in January, he will leave the club free of charge next summer.

However, it is widely acknowledged that Sanchez's influence on the gunners has waned since the start of the campaign, lessening the impact of his impending departure on the club, especially if they receive the necessary compensation next month.

While it appears City are not prepared to wait till July to sign the 28 year old, it has unsurprisingly been reported that they will not be coming to Arsenal with an offer in the same region as before.

