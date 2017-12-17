PL Pundit Claims Liverpool Will Land Long-Term Southampton Target Virgil van Dijk in Summer Swoop

By 90Min
December 17, 2017

Liverpool will finally snap up Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, but will have to wait until the end of the season to get their man, according to Craig Burley.

Former Scottish international Burley, now an ESPN FC pundit, believes Liverpool's pursuit for the much coveted centre back will finally come to fruition after a much publicised pursuit.

"I think this will happen but I think it’s probably going to happen in the summer,” the Scot said.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“There’s no smoke without fire, it seems as if he’s going to go there at some time as a partner to Joel Matip.

“Southampton are struggling, it might be January, probably the summer.”

Former Celtic defender Van Dijk handed in a transfer request over the summer, but current side Southampton stood firm and the Dutchman remained at St Mary's, reporting Liverpool to the FA for an alleged illegal approach in the process.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Van Dijk was frozen out of first-team affairs at St Mary's, and made to train on his own after his attempts to force through a move fell through.

Since then, the 26-year old has forced his way back into Saints first-team plans and has made 12 league appearances this season.

He was dropped for Saturday's defeat at Chelsea however, after rumours surfaced that manager Mauricio Pellegrino was unsure of some of his player's commitment to the cause, fuelling speculation that Van Dijk may finally be heading for the exit door.

