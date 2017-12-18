Burnley's Tarkowski Charged With Violent Conduct After Off-the-Ball Fracas With Brighton's Murray

After appearing to elbow Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray in the ribs on Saturday during his side's 0-0 draw with the Seagulls, Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski has been duly charged with violent conduct as a result of his actions - according to a report published by Four Four Two.



The incident occurred in the 35th minute of the Premier League tie at Turf Moor, just moments after Murray blasted a penalty kick over the crossbar, a spot-kick which was awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, who was adamant that the 25-year-old defender initially bundled the attacker to the deck.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Tarkowski, subsequently, has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond to the FA to fight his corner, otherwise the former Oldham Athletic man will incur a three-match ban if the proposed punishment fails to be lifted.

In all competitions this season, Tarkowski has managed to amass 20 appearances for the Clarets and has performed professionally and composedly, so much so that he has been earmarked in recent weeks for his first England call-up.

But, ultimately, if Tarkowski is to be banned for three matches, he'll be absent from Burnley's Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town over the festive period.

Sean Dyche's men will be hoping that Tarkowski is indeed available for selection over the coming weeks - the domestic schedule is jam packed with vital encounters to endure, and the defender in question has proven to be a pivotal cog in the club's rugged back-four, a sturdy contingent indeed when he's on the pitch.