Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Wants to Know if His Lucky Beard Is 'Attractive'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been experimenting with a new look over the last couple of months. The Blues head coach began growing a beard in November, apparently upon the request of his wife.

However, Conte's first dabble with the new look did not last long after his daughter thought that his facial hair made him look old. But now, the beard is back and apparently it is here to stay.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Conte explained his decision to bring back the bristles.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I think that I want to keep my beard, and understand if my look has improved or not," said Conte (via Standard Sport).

"This is the first time I'm trying to keep my beard - it's a good experience for me and, also, I want to understand if my look is attractive!"

Since Conte has gone back to the beard, Chelsea have won their last two league matches.

Match Reaction: Antonio Conte Claims Chelsea's Form Is Being Overshadowed by Man City After Win Over Saints @ https://t.co/uIdWQJLcXa — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) December 17, 2017

Victories against Huddersfield Town and Southampton in their last two outings has made up for the disappointing defeat to West Ham in early December. Chelsea are now back up to third in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have it all do still though if they want any chance of retaining their Premier League title. They are currently 14 points behind unbeaten Manchester City. Conte's beard may have to bring miracles as well as good luck.

The Blues may instead look to some cup success this campaign. They are in Carabao Cup quarter final action in midweek against Bournemouth. However, they also face a difficult fixture in the next round of the Champions League against Barcelona in February.

