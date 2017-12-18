Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Wants to Know if His Lucky Beard Is 'Attractive'

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been experimenting with a new look over the last couple of months. The Blues head coach began growing a beard in November, apparently upon the request of his wife.

However, Conte's first dabble with the new look did not last long after his daughter thought that his facial hair made him look old. But now, the beard is back and apparently it is here to stay.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Conte explained his decision to bring back the bristles. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I think that I want to keep my beard, and understand if my look has improved or not," said Conte (via Standard Sport).

"This is the first time I'm trying to keep my beard - it's a good experience for me and, also, I want to understand if my look is attractive!"

Since Conte has gone back to the beard, Chelsea have won their last two league matches.

Victories against Huddersfield Town and Southampton in their last two outings has made up for the disappointing defeat to West Ham in early December. Chelsea are now back up to third in the Premier League table. 

Chelsea have it all do still though if they want any chance of retaining their Premier League title. They are currently 14 points behind unbeaten Manchester City. Conte's beard may have to bring miracles as well as good luck.

The Blues may instead look to some cup success this campaign. They are in Carabao Cup quarter final action in midweek against Bournemouth. However, they also face a difficult fixture in the next round of the Champions League against Barcelona in February.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters