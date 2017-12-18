Luis Suarez Insists Real Madrid Aren't Barça's Only Title Challengers Ahead of Upcoming Clasico

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has admitted that a win against Real Madrid would boost their title chances, but he insisted that Los Blancos are not his side's only challengers this season.

The ex-Liverpool man spoke after his side beat Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 on Sunday, which saw the Catalans go 11 points clear at the top.

Suarez spoke after the victory about what a possible win at the Bernabeu would do for his sides title chances, and why Madrid are not the only title challengers this season, as quoted by Marca.

"It would be a boost to win at the Bernabeu. However, there are other challengers. Valencia and Atletico Madrid are both pushing us," he said.

The Uruguayan is correct in his comments as even though Barcelona have an 11 point gap between themselves and second place Atletico Madrid, the chasing pack behind them are not far off.





Saurez also spoke about his own personal form, after he scored twice on Sunday.

"I'm happy to help the group. I just want to keep contributing. I also want to improve on a personal level."





Even though the 30-year old started the season slowly, he still has nine goals and one assist in the league this season. These figures would be good for a normal striker. However, due to his previous goalscoring records, Suarez will be looking to increase his tally considerably - starting with the last match before the winter break against Los Blancos at the weekend.