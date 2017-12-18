Man City Midfielder Set to Be Rewarded With New Contract Following Impressive Performances

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph is set to be offered a new contract following his resurgence into the first team.

The Daily Mirror have reported that the England midfielder has impressed Pep Guardiola with his ability to fill in at left-back, and is therefore set to be rewarded with a new contract. 


Delph had played most of his career in midfield, but following summer signing Benjamin Mendy's injury, the former Aston Villa man has moved into the defence.

The main concern that Guardiola has over Delph is his injury record. The 28-year-old has suffered from a series of knee injuries throughout his career and the Catalan manager is unsure of Delph's ability to play a full season.

It is understood that if Delph is able to stay fit for the remainder of the season he will be rewarded with a new contract.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Delph featured during Manchester City's 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Guardiola was pleased with his side's performance, specifically the way that they defended, and lauded the club's transfer activities.

Guardiola told the BBC: "since August we are so happy and I admire the most the way we play without the ball - thank you to the club to provide me with these amazing players. He added "we are on a good streak, but in three days we have another one."

