Manchester City chiefs are set to hold talks with boss Pep Guardiola at the end of this season regarding an extension to his current deal with the club.

The Spaniard joined the Citizens during the summer of 2016 on a three-year agreement following well-documented successes at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

It has become the norm at the Etihad Stadium for chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and CEO Ferran Soriano to hold a meeting with their hot seat holder come the conclusion of the campaign, but, according to Sky Sports, top of the agenda for next May's discussions is their attempts to retain the services of the 46-year-old.

Guardiola is currently halfway through his current deal with Manchester City, but the report suggests that the Premier League leaders are confident of having the necessary factors in place to persuade the manager to stay and create a long-lasting dynasty similar to that of Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

If the former defensive midfielder was to extend in the north west of England past a further 12 months it would be the longest tenure of his career - after spending four and three years respectively with Barca and Bayern Munich.

There are several reasons why the Etihad Stadium hierarchy are keen to sew up an extension with the world-renowned coach, as not only are they impressed with the reported intensity on the training pitch instilled by the Santpedor-born manager, but also the vast improvement in his side from this time last year.

During his first season in English football, the 46-year-old could only guide City to a third-place finish, seeing both champions Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur finish above them.

However, after just 18 league games so far this term, the Citizens now boast an 11-point advantage over nearest rivals Manchester United, which has included a record-breaking 15-game winning run, and find themselves with a favourable draw against Basel in the last-16 of the Champions League.