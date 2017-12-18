Wayne Rooney 'Really Enjoying' Community Service Following DUI Incident in September

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Wayne Rooney reveals he is finding his drink-drive punishment of community service in a garden centre both "refreshing" and "relaxing."

The Everton man was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in September, after admitting to being almost three times over the legal limit when pulled over by local authorities.

The breathalyser test showed his alcohol level was 104 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Anthony Devlin/GettyImages

The Former Manchester United and England captain claims he has been made to feel welcome at his temporary workplace and is "really enjoying" his time there, according to BBC Sport.

The Everton skipper was banned from driving for two years on September 18th and was ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Rooney - who now earns £150,000 a week - told Talksport: "I knew straight away I had made a stupid mistake and I have to move on."

The 32-year-old added: "I've really enjoyed doing it [the community service]."

He revealed he had been working with adults that suffer with learning difficulties in a garden centre and was in the process of "helping them with different things they're making over Christmas."

He added: "Honestly, I'm really enjoying it, working with these people and I think it's a place now where I'll certainly keep in touch with when obviously my hours are over."

Everton's top scorer this season said the staff were doing a "fantastic job" and made him feel "really welcome." He added: "We actually don't even talk about football in there. It's a refreshing place to go and it's relaxing."

