West Ham Boss David Moyes Shares Words of Warning Given to Marko Arnautovic Before Run of Form

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Marko Arnautovic looked to be one of the worst signings of the season after he moved from Stoke City to West Ham last summer for a club record £24m. 

The Austrian international was in and out of the West Ham starting lineup after some very lacklustre performances and he even received a red card in his second ever league game for the Hammers. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But since the arrival of manager David Moyes at the club, Arnautovic's attitude and output has dramatically improved. He scored his first league goal for the club against Chelsea earlier in December and now has two goals and three assists in his last three league games. 

In an interview with West Ham's official website, David Moyes has revealed that it was him which gave Arnautovic the kick up the backside he needed to start performing for the club.

"When I came in, I think they said they were a bit disappointed with Marko, so we simply said ‘You better run around, because if you don’t, we won’t play you," said Moyes. 

Moyes' words certainly seem to have worked. Arnautovic has helped West Ham climb out of the relegation zone and are now on a run of three league matches without defeat. 

He added, "He’s [Arnautovic] said ‘OK, I’ll do that’ and as you well know, he’s a good technician, he’s got ability and if we can marry that with his work-rate, then hopefully we’ll have a good player."

Before the arrival of David Moyes, rumours circulated that Arnautovic could be leaving West Ham in January, just four months after his record breaking arrival. But since his return to form it is likely that West Ham will now aim to keep hold of their star player.

