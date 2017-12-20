Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Limp Visitors Gift Wrap Bayern a Place in Quarter-Finals

Bayern Munich booked their place in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal with a convincing 2-1 victory over an underwhelming Borussia Dortmund side.

The third Klassiker of the season lived up to expectations in Wednesday's enthralling encounter, with Jérôme Boateng and Thomas Müller getting the goals to dampen Dortmund's recent turn of form going into the winter break.

Just two minutes into the game, Arturo Vidal came close to adding to his five Bundesliga goals this season. The Chilean's desire got him on the end of a pinpoint delivery from Thomas Müller, only to see his header crash off Roman Bürki's crossbar.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

James Rodríguez, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribéry all gave Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper a scare in the opening 10 minutes - setting the tone for how the match would play out.

Niklas Süle also saw a header tipped onto the bar from Bürki before Bayern finally took the lead. Boateng was the quickest to react after seeing Süle's header hit the woodwork, wrong-footing Bürki with the rebound to put the hosts in front.

Bayern continued to dominate for the remainder of the first half, subjecting Dortmund to wave after wave of attacks. The visitors often wasted their rare ventures forward, with Andriy Yarmolenko seeing David Alaba clear a curling effort off the line in Dortmund's best chance of the half.

Thomas Müller put the gloss on a near-flawless first-half display for Bayern Munich by scoring his second goal in a matter of days, dinking the ball over an onrushing Roman Bürki to give the hosts some breathing space at half-time.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

James Rodríguez could have scored Bayern's third just 30 seconds after the restart, while Müller also saw an early second-half effort foiled by Dortmund's imposing goalkeeper.

Shinji Kagawa and André Schürrle wasted good opportunities for the visitors before Lewandowski, Vidal and Kingsley Coman found themselves inches away from turning a deflected cross into the back of the net.

Borussia Dortmund finally found a way past Sven Ulreich with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

A clever feint from Kagawa allowed him the time to deliver a teasing ball towards the back post, with an unmarked Andriy Yarmolenko catching out a previously untroubled Ulreich with a powerful header.

Schürrle saw a late chance fly wide of Ulreich's far post - the only criticism of his effort being that is was hit too well. 18-year-old Alexander Isak showed some incredible footwork to get Dortmund's last opportunity of the game but a deflection defected the ball a yard ward of the post.