Man Utd Hoping to Avoid Fellaini Surgery Following Recurring Knee Ligament Injuries

Manchester United are set to let midfielder Marouane Fellaini hold free reign over his return from injury. Despite no clinical problem being diagnosed by club doctors, the Belgian claims to feel pain in his knee, and is not yet comfortable enough to return to the pitch.

Fellaini has only managed four games since United's 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace back in September, having suffered medial ligament damage during the match.

And the towering 30-year-old is yet to feature since being pulled off after 80 minutes during his side's win over Bournemouth last month.

Now, with hopes that there will be no need for surgery on the knee, Manchester Evening News claims that Jose Mourinho will give the player as much time as he needs before coming back into the squad - even though the medical team have been unable to diagnose him with anything.

This comes at a frustrating time for the Portuguese manager, who was supposedly hoping to use Fellaini as the replacement to the suspended Paul Pogba.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With the hectic Christmas period in full swing, United would've liked to have Fellaini at their disposal; but it isn't to be - for now, at least.

The news arrives at a time where the player's future is well and truly up in the air. When January arrives, Fellaini will be free to speak to any foreign clubs over a potential summer move, with his contract running to a close at the end of the season.

This is a major loss to Mourinho, who sees Fellaini as a key member of his squad, and has completely ruled out selling his man during January.

However, from Fellaini's point of view; this is the last opportunity he will have at securing a 'big contract' in his career, and is willing to move abroad in order to secure it.