Toby Alderweireld Contract Situation Explained: Why Spurs Should Offer the Belgian A New Deal ASAP

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

If Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld were to sign a new contract with the club would give a huge boost heading into 2018 for various different reasons, and while Spurs are currently missing his presence on the pitch, everyone knows that come early February he'll be right as rain and ready to kick on with what has already been a brilliant season for him.

The Belgian has been missing for the north London club ever since that incredible 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at Wembley. The powerhouse centre half was forced off early on in the match with a hamstring complaint and isn't expected to return until after January.

However, according to football.london, this shouldn't stop Spurs from doing their best to hand Toby a new contract as soon as they can.

The last known word on any situation regarding Alderweireld's future was that he had be offered no contract from Tottenham. And why should he? He still has a year and a half left on his current one - with an option for the club to extend a year.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, with the popular talk this season of Tottenham players not earning as much money as Premier League rivals, his head could easily be swayed by a bigger pay day.

The 28-year-old's future has been sprung into doubt as a result, and many are starting to fear that a club could come in with a big offer, promising huge wages, and the defender would be gone. With that said, he's always maintained he wants to stay at the club.

A new contract would settle the player as well as the speculation. It might also be worth mentioning that it could tempt other Spurs players to stay. Many expect a mass exodus due to their relatively low wages, but a new contract for Toby might give others ideas.

