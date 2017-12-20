Twitter Loved What Oleksandr Zinchenko Said About Bernardo Silva in Their Post-Match Interview

Manchester City managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory against Leicester City.

Manchester City opening the scoring in the first half through summer signing Bernardo Silva, but Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot deep into second-half stoppage-time to send the match into overtime at 1-1.

Neither side could find the winning goal in extra time and the match went into penalties. Using the ABBA system, the Citizens eventually triumphed, scoring all their four penalties before Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez missed two spot-kicks in a row to send the away side through.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After the game, there was a particular part of a post-match interview on Sky Sports that Twitter users loved. While Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko was presenting Bernardo Silva his Man of the Match award, the 21-year-old decided to say a few things about his impressive teammate.





During the short speech, he spoke about how 'unbelievable' Silva was in the game and Twitter users loved it.

Here are some Tweets about Zinchenko's post-match comments about his fellow Man City player:

Zinchenko tells Sky Sports he was fifth to take a penalty and is glad Bravo spared him.



And he gives a lovely speech when presenting Bernardo Silva with Sky's Man of the Match award. 💙 pic.twitter.com/2XAIH2o9BY — Ibrahim Banks 🎅 (@TheShowOff85) December 20, 2017





My top 5 best moments of the match.



1) Zinchenko motm award speech

2) Pep asking the 4th official for more than the 8 mins added

3) Nmechas cool penalty

4) Vardys miss

5) Bravos save



Another great game watching the mighty blues! — Father Forber (@MCAlanForberFC) December 19, 2017





Zinchenko should give out all MOTM trophies if he promises to do a cute and slightly awkward speech every time. — David Hall (@davidhall1987) December 19, 2017



