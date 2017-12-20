Twitter Loved What Oleksandr Zinchenko Said About Bernardo Silva in Their Post-Match Interview

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Manchester City managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory against Leicester City. 

Manchester City opening the scoring in the first half through summer signing Bernardo Silva, but Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot deep into second-half stoppage-time to send the match into overtime at 1-1.

Neither side could find the winning goal in extra time and the match went into penalties. Using the ABBA system, the Citizens eventually triumphed, scoring all their four penalties before Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez missed two spot-kicks in a row to send the away side through.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After the game, there was a particular part of a post-match interview on Sky Sports that Twitter users loved. While Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko was presenting Bernardo Silva his Man of the Match award, the 21-year-old decided to say a few things about his impressive teammate.


During the short speech, he spoke about how 'unbelievable' Silva was in the game and Twitter users loved it.

Here are some Tweets about Zinchenko's post-match comments about his fellow Man City player:




