VIDEO: Pep Guardiola's Brilliant Reaction to 8 Minutes of Added Time Against Leicester

Pep Guardiola's hilarious reaction to seeing his side forced to endure eight minutes of added time during Manchester City's Carabao Cup victory over Leicester has been unearthed on Twitter, and the Spaniard's actions are priceless.

At the time, City were a goal to the good heading towards the final whistle. However, once the minutes were added on, the Foxes found themselves on the receiving end of a penalty, with Leicester's Demarai Gray controversially winning the spot kick for his side.

Fortunately for Man City, although the effort from 12 yards was scored, the Citizens eventually came out on top after extra time had failed to pick a winner. The Premier League leaders were forced into a penalty shootout before they came away victorious - and those extra eight minutes definitely helped Leicester.

And now, videos of Guardiola's reaction to seeing the fourth official hold up his board are doing the rounds on Twitter, and fans are loving what Pep gestured towards the the man holding up the board:

After seeing eight minutes of extra time given, Pep Guardiola sarcastically clapped the fourth official and said, "Put some more." pic.twitter.com/beBOiPdhMl — amadí (@amadoit__) December 20, 2017

Guardiola can be spotted gesturing (sarcastically) that there should be even more time added on, and while he was visually frustrated by the huge amount of time added to the game, he refused to complain after the match - instead praising the mental ability of his younger players:

"Penalty or no penalty what is important was how we reacted," he said. "We could go down because it is the last minute, especially with a lot of young players, but from first minute of extra time we tried to win." Guardiola said, via the Telegraph.

“We had two solutions, complaining or say, OK, we face that situation and move forward. We went forward again. For the young guys it will be a real good experience for the future. This is a great signal for the group and for the academy.”