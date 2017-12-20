West Ham Stopper Joe Hart Receives Criticism From Fans After Abject Display Against Arsenal

It’s fair to say that Joe Hart’s West Ham United career hasn’t got off to the best of starts. The England goalkeeper has missed the Hammers' last four Premier League matches, with manager David Moyes opting to start Spaniard Adrian in goal.

Hart – who is on loan at the Hammers from Manchester City – was given the chance to impress against Arsenal in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game. However, many fans feel that he failed to do so in what was an overall dire quarter-final cup game.

Hart was seen to be at fault as he didn’t react quick enough to stop Welbeck from tapping it home from close range. As well as this, he was also lucky to not receive a red card for a foul on Welbeck.

Fans took to twitter to vent their frustration towards the England international, and some didn’t hold back.

Tonight Arsenal were there for the taking. Hart is woeful and needs sending back to City. Lack of midfield options stood out tonight we need 2 first team central midfielders in Jan @hammers_chat — DAVID FORD (@DavidTFord10) December 20, 2017

Joe Hart afraid to dive for the arsenal goal last night as he was afraid he might have been charged with conning the ref into believing he was a goalkeeper #ARSWHU #adrianin — Andy Thomson (@andywalttommo) December 20, 2017

Is Joe Hart stuck to that goal line? Anything in that 6 yard box he should be coming for poor goal to concede #coyi — Mark Palmer (@MarkPHammers180) December 19, 2017

Joe “Must stay on my line” Hart is at it again 🤣 terrible #WHUFC #COYI — Lee⚒ (@Tatts__) December 19, 2017

Watched the #ARSWHU game @ Emirates. Joe Hart is looking worse each game. Subs should've been made earlier. Disappointing 2nite #WHUFC #COYI — Warren Bennett (@warrenjbennett) December 20, 2017