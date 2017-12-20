West Ham Stopper Joe Hart Receives Criticism From Fans After Abject Display Against Arsenal

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

It’s fair to say that Joe Hart’s West Ham United career hasn’t got off to the best of starts. The England goalkeeper has missed the Hammers' last four Premier League matches, with manager David Moyes opting to start Spaniard Adrian in goal.

Hart – who is on loan at the Hammers from Manchester City – was given the chance to impress against Arsenal in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game. However, many fans feel that he failed to do so in what was an overall dire quarter-final cup game.

Hart was seen to be at fault as he didn’t react quick enough to stop Welbeck from tapping it home from close range. As well as this, he was also lucky to not receive a red card for a foul on Welbeck.

Fans took to twitter to vent their frustration towards the England international, and some didn’t hold back.


