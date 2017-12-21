PSG Tensions Continue to Rise as Neymar & Dani Alves 'Take Control of the Changing Room'

Brazilian teammates Neymar and Dani Alves are generating a rift in the dressing room at PSG, with the two reportedly acting as if they are the "bosses" within the club's first team squad.

Though Unai Emery's side are nine points clear at the midway point of the Ligue 1 season and into the knockout rounds of the Champions League, it appears that all is not well behind the scenes at Parc des Princes. It seems as though Neymar is at the centre of matters again too, just as he was earlier in the season after falling out with Edinson Cavani.

With the Ligue 1 winter break upon us, we take a closer look at the team of the season so far@PSG_inside's famed front three of Mbappe, Cavani and Neymar all feature, as does teammate Dani Alveshttps://t.co/kBlM4uFcfb pic.twitter.com/a2AJZIP4Bm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 21, 2017

According to L'Equipe, via Portuguese newspaper OJogo, Neymar and Alves have appointed themselves as the main men within the club dressing room - something that has not gone down well with some of the longer serving members of the PSG squad. They are reported to have seen the actions of the new recruits as "disrespectful".

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when PSG paid his €222m buyout clause to Barcelona this summer, while his former Barcelona teammate joined on a free in July after just a single season in Italy with Juventus.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The report did go on to say that the relations within the squad are "cordial, but far from a friendship".

The article also suggests that the "cold" relationship between coach Unai Emery and a number of the sides players, including captain Thiago Silva, could lead to Emery's departure from the club at the end of the season.