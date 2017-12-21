Pundit Richard Keys Hits Out at Inconsistency of FA Regarding West Ham and Leicester Players

Richard Keys has launched an attack on the FA's lack of consistency with West Ham players, claiming that David Moyes should be furious.

Hammers forward Manuel Lanzini is facing a ban after being called for simulation with what was believed to be a dive from the Argentinian after a fantastic solo run against Stoke City.

Another other player who fell victim to the FA's new crackdown is Everton's Oumar Niasse.

However, Leciester's Demarai Gray, who went down with little to no contact against Manchester City in his side's recent Carabao Cup loss, was fortunate to walk away with no penalisation.

Keys claims that it makes no sense for the FA to take action against West Ham but not Leicester City and believes that David Moyes should be furious, as evidenced in a recent post on Twitter:

Now I’m completely baffled @FA Demarai Gray won’t be charged with simulation. This is nonsense. We might as well rip up these guidelines and start again. It’s a mess. David Moyes has got even more right to be furious. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) December 20, 2017

The omission of a player like Lanzini, who has been so impressive for the Hammers, could make a big difference for Moyes's side, as the Argentinian has been a key contributor this season.

Lanzini missed the Carabao Cup quarter final against Arsenal, while he will also be unavailable against Newcastle United this weekend.

Considering the forward's form against Stoke, his presence may be sorely missed and could be the deciding factor to whether West Ham can grab any points this coming weekend.