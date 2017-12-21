Pundit Richard Keys Hits Out at Inconsistency of FA Regarding West Ham and Leicester Players

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Richard Keys has launched an attack on the FA's lack of consistency with West Ham players, claiming that David Moyes should be furious.

Hammers forward Manuel Lanzini is facing a ban after being called for simulation with what was believed to be a dive from the Argentinian after a fantastic solo run against Stoke City.

Another other player who fell victim to the FA's new crackdown is Everton's Oumar Niasse.

However, Leciester's Demarai Gray, who went down with little to no contact against Manchester City in his side's recent Carabao Cup loss, was fortunate to walk away with no penalisation. 

Keys claims that it makes no sense for the FA to take action against West Ham but not Leicester City and believes that David Moyes should be furious, as evidenced in a recent post on Twitter:

The omission of a player like Lanzini, who has been so impressive for the Hammers, could make a big difference for Moyes's side, as the Argentinian has been a key contributor this season.

Lanzini missed the Carabao Cup quarter final against Arsenal, while he will also be unavailable against Newcastle United this weekend. 

Considering the forward's form against Stoke, his presence may be sorely missed and could be the deciding factor to whether West Ham can grab any points this coming weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters