Xavi Has a Stern, Pro-Messi Response to Ronaldo's Claims He's Best Player Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo says there's nobody better than him, but the former Barcelona icon begs to differ.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Xavi has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that there is "no one better" in world football than the Real Madrid superstar.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a stellar 2017 after he lifted the 2016/17 La Liga and Champions League titles, scooped up the 2017 Club World Cup and was crowned the winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the fifth time.

Xavi, though, told Spanish news publication AS that the 32-year-old had ideas above his station and, perhaps with a huge helping of bias, stated that his ex-Barcelona teammate and Argentina captain Lionel Messi was a better player than the Portuguese ace.

Xavi commented: "Messi does more things compared to Cristiano. Messi is the best. If Cristiano considers himself the best player in history, that's fine, but those of us who see him train, there is no comparison. Messi is the best in history and we don't see it any other way."

The veteran midfielder's answer comes in the wake of an interview that Ronaldo gave to France Football where the striker brazenly stated that he considered himself to be the best footballer on the planet at the present time.

He had said: “I don’t see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can’t do.

“There’s no more complete player than me. I’m the best player in history — in the good and the bad moments.”

This year's haul of trophies and personal accolades give weight to Ronaldo's argument, but there are those fans who would still choose the mercurial talents of Messi over the physical specimen that is the former Sporting and Manchester United star.

If nothing else Ronaldo's and Xavi's quips add further fuel to the fire that is the ongoing discussion about which player is better than the other and, truth by told, it'll never be a rivalry that goes quietly into the night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters