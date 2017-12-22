Burnley vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Tottenham need to lift themselves from their last Premier League outing where they were dismantled at Manchester City, for a tough trip to Turf Moor against high-flying Burnley.

The Citizens inflicted a damaging defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's outfit last weekend, leaving them a staggering 21 points behind Pep Guardiola's league favourites.

While Spurs' hopes of the title are dwindling and have seemingly disappeared for this campaign, Pochettino simply must get a result against a Lancashire side currently a point ahead of them in sixth if they're to secure a hotly contested Champions League position this term.

Classic Encounter

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Leicester City fans won't want reminding of this one...

Tottenham stormed back from two goals down to beat Burnley 4-2 at White Hart Lane and took their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup back in 2015.

The visitors raced into a two goal lead inside eight minutes thanks to goals from Marvin Sordell and Ross Wallace but Spurs were level before the break, hitting back through Paulinho and Etienne Capoue, in what was easily the most entertaining half of FA Cup football that year.

The turnaround was complete moments after the half-time restart, as Paulinho found Vlad Chiriches with a deep cross - the ball bundled in by the Romanian at close range.

Danny Rose then sealed the victory after latching onto a through-ball from Roberto Soldado, smashing the ball home from three yards.

Key Battle





Ben Mee vs Harry Kane

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The key battle will likely play out between Burnley's stand-in skipper Ben Mee and Spurs' talisman Harry Kane.

It's a serious late blow for Burnley that star centre-back James Tarkowski, who has been as solid this season as Michael Keane was in 2016-17, is now unavailable for selection - following a charge of violent conduct against Brighton on Thursday.





This means Ben Mee will probably be thrown straight into the deep end and will be tasked with hindering England's most prolific striker on his return.

If the stalwart can halt his fellow countryman it's likely Burnley can take something from the match-up, as Spurs' other star asset Dele Alli struggles to find his way through a rough patch that's seen the midfielder fail to register a league goal since October.

Team News

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Pochettino's options are bolstered by the return of Davinson Sanchez, who has now completed his three-game suspension.

Star defender Toby Alderweireld's hamstring issue persists, while Victor Wanyama continues rehabilitation from his knee difficulties.

Burnley's Tarkowski is set to miss the game, having been charged for violent conduct against Brighton on Thursday.



Stephen Ward is doubtful along with Robert Brady and Jonathan Walters - all suffering through knee injuries. Tom Heaton will also miss out through a shoulder impairment.

Potential Burnley Lineup: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor, Berg Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Arfield, Hendrick, Wood





Potential Tottenham Lineup: Lloris: Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Prediction

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

In terms of head-to-head statistics, Burnley have won 40 matches to Tottenham's 44, while the remaining 27 have been draws.

The Clarets have been in good form recently, conceding as few as two goals in the last two months in the Premier League whilst always remaining threatening in attacking areas, meaning they're always likely to take points and are two points off Liverpool in fourth.

Pochettino's side looked to be resurgent this month after their 5-1 decimation of Stoke and comfortable 2-0 victory against Brighton, but last week's trip to the Etihad has brought some doubt to White Hart Lane and they face another potential banana skin in Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham