Juventus vs Roma Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Almost one year to the day since Roma last travelled to the Juventus Stadium, the Giallorossi will be looking to draw level on points with the reigning Serie A champions in Turin on Saturday.



For Juventus, a win against Eusebio Di Francesco's side, coupled with Napoli failing to beat Sampdoria at home, will see the Old Lady spend Christmas Day at the summit of the league table.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

We are going back to the 2014/15 season for our classic encounter this week, where Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tévez started for Juventus against Roma.





The hosts were denied an early penalty in the feisty encounter, however, Juventus saw their fortunes turn when Maicon needlessly handled in the area just 15 minutes later.





Tévez sent Lukasz Skorupski the wrong way from the spot kick to send the home crowd wild before the half-hour mark.





Roma legend Francesco Totti then dusted himself off after being wrestled to the ground by Stephan Lichtsteiner inside the penalty area, matching his Argentine counterpart with a cool finish from 12 yards out just five minutes later.





A moment of magic from Gervinho allowed Juan Iturbe to complete the turnaround and appeared to put Roma in front going into half-time. However, that lead was cancelled out seconds before the break by Tévez with another penalty after Pogba was fouled in the area.



The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Leonardo Bonucci smashed home an outstanding volley from outside the area to gift the Bianconeri all three points, with Álvaro Morata and Konstantinos Manolas both receiving red cards in a late touchline scuffle. Key Battle



Edin Džeko vs Wojciech Szczęsny

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Two former rivals, and briefly teammates, will now be meeting up once again. Edin Džeko and Wojciech Szczęsny, former players of Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, spent the last two years playing at the Stadio Olimpico together.





However, Szczęsny completed a summer move to Juventus and with Gianluigi Buffon still out injured, the two will meet once again on Saturday.





Džeko only ever got the better of Szczęsny on one occasion during their time in the Premier League, scoring in a 2-0 win at the Emirates just 20 minutes after seeing to Polish goalkeeper save an early penalty. Team News

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Both sides are relatively untroubled by injuries ahead of their meeting this weekend.





Buffon remains on the treatment table along with defender Benedikt Höwedes for the hosts, while summer signings Rick Karsdorp and Grégoire Defrel are expected to miss the trip to Turin for Roma.





Potential Juventus Starting Lineup: Szczęsny, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro, Matuidi, Pjanić, Khedira, Cuadrado, Costa, Higuaín.





Potential AS Roma Starting Lineup: Alisson, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson, De Rossi, Nainggolan, Pellegrini, Ünder, El Shaarawy, Džeko.

Prediction

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages