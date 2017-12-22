Juventus vs Roma Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Almost one year to the day since Roma last travelled to the Juventus Stadium, the Giallorossi will be looking to draw level on points with the reigning Serie A champions in Turin on Saturday.
For Juventus, a win against Eusebio Di Francesco's side, coupled with Napoli failing to beat Sampdoria at home, will see the Old Lady spend Christmas Day at the summit of the league table.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Classic Encounter
The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Leonardo Bonucci smashed home an outstanding volley from outside the area to gift the Bianconeri all three points, with Álvaro Morata and Konstantinos Manolas both receiving red cards in a late touchline scuffle.
Key Battle
Edin Džeko vs Wojciech Szczęsny
Džeko only ever got the better of Szczęsny on one occasion during their time in the Premier League, scoring in a 2-0 win at the Emirates just 20 minutes after seeing to Polish goalkeeper save an early penalty.
Team News
Prediction
Eusebio Di Francesco's side will be tough opponents for Juventus on Saturday. However, the Old Lady should have enough get over the line.
Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala have 27 goals combined across all competitions this season, and the Argentine pair will be itching to add to their tally at the Juventus Stadium this weekend.
Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Roma