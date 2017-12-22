Leicester vs Man Utd Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Jose Mourinho's men are the visitors in Saturday evening's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leicester City.

United are facing something of a crisis, with the hangover from the derby defeat still lingering - they've produced sub-par performances since and crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Championship outfit Bristol City on Wednesday night.

In comparison, Claude Puel's rejuvenated Leicester will take great confidence in their 4-1 drubbing of Southampton followed by taking league leaders Manchester City all the way to penalties in midweek.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the King Power Stadium.

Classic Encounter

Whilst United have a stellar record against Leicester, winning seven and drawing twice in their last 10 league encounters against the Foxes, you don't have to go too far back to find Leicester's last win.

Fittingly, it came at the King Power Stadium in 2014, where they gave Manchester United a 5-3 drubbing in what would go down as a classic Premier League game.

United looked to be cruising, leading 2-0 after 16 minutes. This was before Leonardo Ulloa pulled one back, and goals from David Nugent, Esteban Cambiasso, Jamie Vardy and Ulloa once more cancelled out an Ander Herrera strike.

Attention focussed on a host of new players for the visitors that day, such as Angel di Maria and Radamel Falcao, who failed to make the difference. Additionally, youngster Tyler Blackett was handed a rare start, but his afternoon ended in disaster - being sent off in the 83rd minute.

Key Battle





Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera vs Vincente Iborra and Wilfred Ndidi

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

This will be a key area of the pitch. If United can dominate the midfield, they're far more likely to return to winning ways against the Foxes. In contrast, a battling Leicester side will look to take advantage of United's recent lacklustre displays.

United's previous drop in form came when Paul Pogba was absent, where they were overturned by newly-promoted Huddersfield. This was the case again in their derby defeat, when the midfielder's absence through suspension saw Mourinho deploy a defensive side, to no avail.

Whilst Iborra and Ndidi seem to be the preferred partnership in the Leicester engine room, they may very well give a start to Andy King. You can guarantee, whoever is selected, will put in a robust and aggressive performance as Leicester teams of recent times often do.

If United can dominate the midfield, they will have a far easier time in controlling the tempo of the game. However, if Leicester can get the upper-hand in this department, they could very well capitalise on a United team that is not on their best form.

Team News

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Matty James and Robert Huth are the long-term absentees for Leicester, who are still thought to be around two weeks from featuring.

The bizarre situation surrounding Adrien Silva - where Leicester were reportedly 14 seconds late in his registration - keeps him out until the New Year.

The Red Devils will not be able to call on the likes of Michael Carrick, whose return date is not yet known, and Marouane Fellaini, whose fairly recent injury could be a major miss in a game that will likely require much aggression. Antonio Valencia is also ruled out.

Potential Leicester City lineup: Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Ndidi, Iborra, Chilwell, Mahrez, Vardy.





Potential Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Lukaku.

Prediction

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Claude Puel is enjoying a positive start to life at Leicester. An away trip to the King Power Stadium is not an easy task right now.

Having to navigate through such a tricky fixture is almost certainly not what Mourinho would've wanted - there is massive pressure on his side to return to winning ways, or else this season's title challenge could come to a calamitous end.

United will do very well to surmount the challenge posed by Leicester. This is especially true given the exceptional pressure that has now fallen on the team's shoulders.

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United