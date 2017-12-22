Forget Bristol City's goal GIFs, or Besiktas' rather strange telephone conversations mixed with techno music, PSV Eindhoven have thought of a new way to capture social media, by unveiling their signing of Maximiliano Romero via Football Manager.

The Dutch side, who currently find themselves top of Eredivisie with a five-point buffer over the chasing pack, headed up by Ajax, released a 54-second clip on via their official Twitter page, showing the motions of securing the highly thought of centre-back.

The video portrays them putting in a £2.2m bid for the 18-year-old with the move set to go through at the end of the season, an offer which is accepted by current Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield.

Contract talks them commence, and all partied agree a deal until June 2023 worth a little over £9k-a-week, with a signing on bonus of £267,000 as well as various other bonuses also included.

PSV then followed their rather ingenuitive announcement with a touch more of an old-school image of the player sat, pen in hand, ready to stain what appears to be a blank sheet of A4 with his signature. The best ones never die, eh?

Romero's move is quite a surprising one, with the youngster hotly tipped to become the latest in a long line of highly talented starlets to join German side Borussia Dortmund come the end of this campaign.

However, the Dutch giants were able to fight off the competition and land their man, who will officially join the Philips Stadion outfit in the summer.

The teenage sensation had been on the radar of English sides in the past, with Arsenal said to be monitoring the talent in 2015. But the Argentine's cruciate ligament injury killed off any interest from Arsene Wenger's talent spotters.