Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Real Madrid Training, Expected to Play in Clasico

Any fears that Cristiano Ronaldo would miss El Clasico can be put to rest.

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Real Madrid have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Barcelona on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to full training and set to be available for selection. 

The 32-year-old's role in the first Clasico of the campaign was in serious doubt after he suffered a calf injury during his side's 1-0 World Club Cup victory over Gremio in Abu Dhabi last weekend, in which he scored the winner. 

On return to Spain, the Portugal international missed the build-up training sessions earlier this week after admitting he was struggling towards the end of Saturday's 90 minutes. 

Ronaldo did get back into action on Wednesday, but only participated in light training to work on his fitness.

However, pictures have since surfaced, via Real Madrid's official Instagram page, which show  the 2017 Ballon d'Or-winner preparing with the rest of his teammates for their toughest test of the domestic term. 

Los Blancos welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this weekend 11 points adrift of their usual close proximity title rivals, albeit having played a game less.

But going into the clash, boss Zinedine Zidane will be delighted to have his star attacker at his disposal once again, in what is their final fixture before the short winter break. 

The Frenchman could also be afforded the opportunity to field fellow game changer Gareth Bale for only the sixth time domestically this campaign, after the Welshman came through last weekend's win unscathed. 

Following a slow start to the year, Ronaldo and his teammates have managed to sew together some form of late, and will hope to utilise on their new-found improvements when Barca travel to the capital on Saturday. 

