Sevilla Sack Manager Eduardo Berizzo One Week After Prostate Cancer Surgery

Spanish side Sevilla have parted ways with manager Eduardo Berizzo just days after the 48-year-old returned to the club after having prostate cancer surgery.





A statement on the club's website read: "The Board of Directors has taken the decision to dismiss the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, due to the team's bad run.

"Sevilla FC would like to express their gratitude to Eduardo Berizzo for his professionalism and dedication shown in the performance of his work, as well as for the good treatment given to all members of the club since his arrival."

Berizzo, a former Argentina defender, was appointed by the club in May of this year, but has already been relieved of his post, despite Sevilla being just two points behind Real Madrid in the Primera Division standings.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been linked with the now-vacant post at the club.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Berizzo had a successful prostate operation at the beginning of the month and returned to the dugout last Friday to coach against Levante, but Sevilla could only manage a draw.

He informed his team of the diagnosis in November before they played Liverpool in the group stage of the Champions League.

"I don't like being the focus of attention," he said, referring to the players rushing to celebrate a goal with him in that game.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

"In my job, the players are the most important ones but I thank them for that gesture of support and for showing faith in their coach."

Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad leaves Sevilla without a win in their last four matches, and it will take some doing to get them back to getting consistent good results.