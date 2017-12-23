Chelsea Centre-Back Reveals the Toughest Part of Premier League's Packed Christmas Schedule

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted that he expects the festive schedule will prove to be a tough mental test as he prepares to play during that period for the first time in his career.

The Blues will be playing four Premier League games in the next 11 days, travelling to Everton on Saturday before home games against Brighton and Stoke City, the festive season rounded off by a trip to Arsenal three days after the New Year.

For Chelsea star Christensen, this will be the first time he has had to play without a winter break, after playing in Germany for the past two seasons with Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "It will be new for me and I think it will be tough. Even when I was playing in the Academy we had some time off over Christmas. In Germany you get two weeks off so I've been used to going home and being with my family, but this year I'll be hosting everyone when they come to me.

"I'm lucky, though, because we celebrate Christmas on the 24th, which might be a day off after we play Everton, and then our next game is on Boxing Day, so it works out quite well. It could be more of a mental challenge than a physical one and it will be important to just get home and chill between games. It's just one of those things you have to work through."

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.