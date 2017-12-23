Liverpool Target Stefan De Vrij Given Green Light to Move by Lazio President

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of defender Stefan De Vrij after Lazio president Claudio Lotito insisted he is free to leave.

The Dutch centre-back's contract ends in the summer and he is not short of admirers, with The Express crediting Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan with an interest in acquiring his signature.

The Reds chased his compatriot Virgil van Dijk all summer but look to have turned their attention elsewhere as Southampton stand firm and bitter following their advances. 

A deal for De Vrij appears to be far more likely following Lotito's comments to Italian radio broadcaster Radio Incontro Olympia

He said: "We have always said that people come and go but Lazio remains. I hope this does not apply to presidents! It depends on the ethics and behaviour of the player. 

"As a club we have always behaved very well towards the players and we'll see what the players choose. We are used to enforcing our rights whilst always respecting the rules."

Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini revealed that De Vrij would be making a decision on his future this weekend, with a discount move in January expected to be what he desires.

Liverpool's dire defending was on full display for everyone to witness last night as they conceded three goals in five minutes against Arsenal last night to throw away a two goal lead and draw 3-3 at the Emirates.

Signing De Vrij would go a long way in solidifying a shaky defence to back up Liverpool's terrifying front four, and could be the missing component to allow The Reds to make a title challenge next season. 

