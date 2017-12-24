Arsenal Look to Have Beaten Rivals to the Signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey

Arsenal seem to have pushed their way out in front of the pack in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey. The Jamaican winger has flourished in the Bundesliga this season, prompting a mass following for his signature in January.

With many Premier League clubs courting the services of the 20-year-old, it is Arsenal that look most likely to sign him, beating both Chelsea and Manchester United to their target.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have overtaken Chelsea as the likeable destination for Bailey. Wenger has expressed his interests for the Jamaican winger, as he hopes to replace the void that will soon be left by wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez.

The speculated news of Arsenal's interest might persuade Chelsea to concentrate their efforts on signing other targets.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The Daily Mirror also reported that Chelsea had previously made a £22m bid for the Leverkusen winger, which was rejected, and will now look towards either Everton's Ross Barkley or Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

With Chelsea backing away from the prospect of signing Bailey, Arsenal remain keen on the winger. Arsenal sent scouts to watch the Jamaican play twice last week in which he impressed against both Hannover and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bailey signed for the Leverkusen last January, arriving from Genk for £12.4m. The fee of £30m will be the figure that Arsenal will lead with in order to sign the Jamaican.

Arsenal face the possibility of losing Sanchez in January, and see Bailey as the perfect replacement.