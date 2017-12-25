Dortmund CEO Watzke Rules Out Potential Return of Former Midfielder Despite Man Utd Struggles

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has ruled out the return of Henrikh Mkhitaryan despite rumours of a reunion following his struggles at Manchester United.

The Armenian left Dortmund for Old Trafford in a £27m deal back in 2016, but has struggled badly to replicate his form that saw him named in the Bundesliga team of the season in his final campaign at BVB and the 28-year-old looks to have fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

A potential return to Borussia Dortmund for Man United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not on the cards, according to BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke. https://t.co/fQgV0OklfB pic.twitter.com/ziVdUWB4EJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 24, 2017

However, ESPN have reported that Dortmund chairman Watzke has ruled out any move for the winger. He said: "I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else. Only if your imagination runs wild, a return is conceivable."

Serie A giants Inter Milan are said to be interested in taking him off United's hands and now look the most likely to end the Armenian international's Old Trafford nightmare. He did help the Red Devils win the EFL Cup and Europa League last season, scoring in the latter final against Ajax.

He had made a good start to the season, registering five assists in the first three games but has done nothing of note since and poor performances have seen him limited to cameo appearances from the subs bench.