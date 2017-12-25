Ex-Arsenal Star Emmanuel Eboue Offered Coaching Role at Galatasaray After Near Suicide Revelations

Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has been offered a coaching role at former club Galatasaray after manager Fatih Terim read quotes about his tragic meltdown that almost led to suicide.

Eboue told the Daily Mirror how he lost everything after divorcing his wife, and how it nearly led him to taking his own life. Galatasaray boss Terim saw the shocking quotes and according to CNN Turk the former Ivory Coast full-back has been offered the job of under-14 assistant coach at the Turkish club.

EXCLUSIVE: Skint ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue hides from bailiffs, sleeps on pal's floor and can't afford washing machine | @MirrorDarrenhttps://t.co/3GXlVwpZNE pic.twitter.com/EL0s8sw6hF — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 23, 2017

Terim spoke to CNN about the matter, saying: "We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend." Eboue, now 34, spoke of his appreciation for his former manager in Istanbul.

He said: "I would be very happy if Fatih Hodja gave me the duty in Galatasaray, and Fatih Terim is my father, I love him very much, I do everything for him because I love him very much."

Galatasaray have gone on to launch a campaign helping former players with troubles, with club legends Hasan Şaş and Necati Ateş sharing messages of support for the Ivorian, who now plays for Turkish/Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limasol.



