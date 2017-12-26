Ex-Arsenal Favourite Emmanuel Eboue Admits He Is Still Haunted by Former Teammate's Suicide

Former Arsenal and Ivory Coast full-back Emmanuel Eboue has admitted that he is constantly haunted by the death of his friend Steve Gohouri, and that he will do everything in his power to avoid having the same fate as his old teammate.

Gohouri's body was found in January 2016, after the former Wigan player had committed suicide. The depressed friend of Eboue had drowned himself, and was recovered in the river Rhein in Germany.

And now, going through his own battle with depression, Eboue remains adamant that he will fight through this tough time:

“We played together for the Ivory Coast national team many years ago,” he said. “He was depressed a lot. He killed himself. He killed himself," Eboue told the Mirror.

“I did everything with him. He was playing for Wigan in England. Then he went to Germany. Then he went down into the leagues below.

“One day he couldn’t take it. He got into his car and drove into the sea. They looked for him for one week before they found him.

“Since I put his story in my head I have been determined not to do what he did.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

“I pray every day. I want God to help me. To help me to take it out of my head. I don’t want to think about suicidal thoughts. I want God to bring my morale up.”

The much loved Eboue concluded his interview with a plea to those who are also suffering from depression; begging them to speak out about their troubles:

"Its better to talk. To talk. Don’t keep it in. Because when you keep it in you kill yourself."

“When you have pain, when everything is finished for you and you’ve lost everything, if you keep it inside you and don’t talk you are killing yourself. I want them to listen to me carefully and follow my example.”