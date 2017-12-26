Exit Wound: Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta Opens Up on Last Summer's Transfer Controversy

Barcelona's midfield wizard Andres Iniesta has admitted that he never considered leaving the club during the summer despite the question marks that loomed around his future - instead the 33-year-old insists that he is grateful to the club for everything it has done for him.

The Camp Nou legend is enjoying yet another impressive season in Catalonia, despite his 'advanced' age. Iniesta and his teammates find themselves nine points clear at the top of La Liga following Saturday's 3-0 victory over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

In an exclusive interview with Marca, Iniesta highlighted the connection between him and teammate Lionel Messi as a huge strength on the pitch, noting that the amount of time spent together on the pitch is a key factor as to why they play so well together:

"We understand each other without any conscious thought." Iniesta said.

"We have played together practically our entire careers. We know each other perfectly in terms of the movements we make or the space we are in, so I am able to know where he is on the pitch without even looking.

"Aside from our innate qualities, playing with somebody for so many years makes a relationship better."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The interview concluded with the Spaniard being handed the question that fans would've been dying to hear about. The summer saw rumours emerge that Iniesta would be on his way out of Barcelona; but the midfielder has played down such remarks:



"It's not that I considered leaving Barcelona. I'm just in a position where I now try and enjoy each day. I'm aware that I'm at an age where every year I need some time for myself, to make a decision on the future." He continued.





"I am honest with myself and this club has given me everything, so I am grateful."

