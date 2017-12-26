Harry Kane Breaks Long Standing Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Calendar Year

Tottenham Hostpur star striker Harry Kane has set a Premier League record after getting on the score-sheet against Southampton on Boxing Day.

The England international is now the Premier league player who has scored the most goals in a calendar year, breaking Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record with his 37th goal of 2017, and then going one better with his 38th.

38 - Sonny plays across the face of goal and @HKane is on hand to double both his personal tally and our lead. GET IN!



⚪️ #THFC 2-0 #SaintsFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jE831fYJNp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2017

Kane, who has won two successive Golden Boot awards, is one of the most potent sources of attack in all of Europe, and his remarkable achievement has put him right up there with the very best in the game, both past and present.

Despite having his record broken, Shearer promptly congratulated Kane via Twitter, noting the striker's remarkable year, and urged him to 'keep up the good work'.

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017

Kane's goals leave him ahead of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals this calendar year as the player with the most strikes netted in Europe's top five leagues for 2017, as things stand.

The Spurs man is now the first player to outscore both of the aforementioned in a calendar year since Edin Dzeko did so in 2009.