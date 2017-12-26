Harry Kane Breaks Long Standing Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Calendar Year

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Tottenham Hostpur star striker Harry Kane has set a Premier League record after getting on the score-sheet against Southampton on Boxing Day.

The England international is now the Premier league player who has scored the most goals in a calendar year, breaking Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record with his 37th goal of 2017, and then going one better with his 38th.

Kane, who has won two successive Golden Boot awards, is one of the most potent sources of attack in all of Europe, and his remarkable achievement has put him right up there with the very best in the game, both past and present.

Despite having his record broken, Shearer promptly congratulated Kane via Twitter, noting the striker's remarkable year, and urged him to 'keep up the good work'.

Kane's goals leave him ahead of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals this calendar year as the player with the most strikes netted in Europe's top five leagues for 2017, as things stand.

The Spurs man is now the first player to outscore both of the aforementioned in a calendar year since Edin Dzeko did so in 2009.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters