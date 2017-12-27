6 of the Best Moments From a Classic Day of Premier League Action on Boxing Day

The Premier League served up all kinds of drama on Tuesday, with Boxing Day providing football lovers with plenty of excitement at both the top and bottom of the table.

Tottenham got the day off to a flyer with a thumping win over Southampton, while Burnley held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw and Chelsea and Liverpool also won.

With all that in mind, here our six of the best moments from Tuesday's top flight matches.

Best Record-Breaker

What a player. What a man.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Not only did Harry Kane net his 18th Premier League goal of the season against Southampton, he also broke Alan Shearer's record for Premier League goals in a calendar year. Shearer managed 36 in 1995, while Kane's hat-trick ensured he finished 2017 with 39.

The England striker also finished the year with the most goals for club and country in Europe, beating Lionel Messi's 54 and Cristiano Ronaldo's 53 with an impressive 56.

Best Goal

Not many were expecting Burnley to get anything from their match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but strikes from Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour put them firmly in the driving seat on Tuesday.

And it was Defour's free-kick that was arguably the pick of the bunch, the Belgian curling over United's wall and into the top corner past the sprawling David de Gea.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Philippe Coutinho's whizzing strike against Swansea deserves a mention, but Defour takes first prize here.

Best Shirt Mishap

It was a truly exceptional performance from Marko Arnautovic, who looked as though he had earned West Ham a win away at Bournemouth with two goals.

Perhaps less impressive was the Hammers kit man's poor attention to detail, spelling out the Austrian's name as 'Arnoutovic' rather than the conventional 'Arnautovic'. Truly sloppy indeed.

David Moyes' side ended up conceding a late goal, squandering the chance to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Best Open Goal Miss

His two goals helped United grab a point against Burnley but even so, how on earth did Jesse Lingard manage to miss the target when just mere yards out from goal?

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The midfielder ultimately spared United's and his own blushes with a brace but the draw means United could drop further behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race when their rivals play Newcastle on Wednesday.

Lingard now has six goals and four assists in the Premier League this season, the best return of his career.

Best Save

Huddersfield might feel disappointed not to have triumphed over Stoke, but they owe their point to goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, who somehow kept out Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's overhead kick.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Dane clawed the ball away one-handed in the first half after Tom Ince had opened the scoring for the Terriers.





Ramadan Sobhi ensured Stoke left the John Smith's Stadium with a point, but the highlight was Lossl's impressive stop.

Best Assist

Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata seem to have created a special bond during their short time together at Stamford Bridge.

6 - Cesar Azpilicueta has assisted Alvaro Morata for six Premier League goals this season - the joint-most for one @ChelseaFC player to another in a single season (Fabregas-Costa 14-15 and Lampard-Drogba 09-10). Amigos. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

The former crossed for the latter against Brighton only a minute into the second half, Morata thumping a header in from close range thanks to Azpilicueta's inch-perfect cross from the right.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Chelsea closed the gap on United to just one point thanks to the win over the Seagulls.