Ray Wilkins Left Bemused at Arsenal's Decision to Let Trio Run Their Contracts Down at the Emirates

Ray Wilkins admits he can't understand why Arsenal have let the trio of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere enter the final year of their contracts and risk losing them for nothing in the summer.

Ozil and Sanchez look almost certain to leave the Emirates Stadium either in January or at the end of the season, with the latter being continually linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer and again in the upcoming January window.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking on the matter to Sky Sports (via the Daily Star), Wilkins said: "I think both of them will see out their time at Arsenal and will both leave. I'd be flabbergasted if they didn't.

"Arsenal are still going on all fronts - including Europe as well - so they’ll want them to be there for as long as they can keep hold of them."

Jack Wilshere meanwhile has made it no secret that he wants to stay at Arsenal, although despite his recent good run in the team, persistent injury problems could mean his time with his boyhood club could also be coming to an end.

Arsene Wenger Reveals What It'll Take for Jack Wilshere to Earn Arsenal Contract Extension @thomp1987 https://t.co/mFOiqDijWr — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) December 27, 2017

Wilkins, however, can't believe the situation Arsenal find themselves in that could result in losing three first team players in the summer.

He continued, stating: "It just baffles me that they have allowed themselves to get into this situation."

The Gunners have endured an indifferent season so far as they sit 6th in the Premier League heading into their clash against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, looking for a win to keep pace in the race for a Champions League place.