Everton Youngster Onyekuru Set for 8-Month Spell on Sidelines With Knee Injury

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru will require an operation after he sustained a knee ligament injury whilst playing for Anderlecht.

The on-loan forward was stretchered off the pitch 13 minutes from the end of his side's 1-0 victory over KAS Eupen on 22nd December and falling awkwardly under a challenge.

As per Anderlecht's official site, Onyekuru will now undergo an 'inevitable' knee operation once the swelling has gone down on the area, and will then be expected to be out of action for around eight months.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

A statement on their site read: "Onyekuru immediately underwent the necessary examinations last weekend, after which the medical staff of RSC Anderlecht and the treating physician were of the opinion that an operation is inevitable.

"They also remain behind their position after these new statements that the Nigerian will have to suffer.

"Given the seriousness of the injury, the flank attacker will be out of action for several months in order to be able to recover optimally. Further details are discussed with Onyekuru's mother club Everton."

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru overstretched his knee yesterday. Taken off on a stretcher. He’ll undergo a scan this weekend to discover the full extent of the injury. #efc pic.twitter.com/rkuAQaRxws — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 23, 2017

The news will come as a huge blow to Onyekuru and Everton respectively after the winger was sent out on a season-long loan with the view to obtaining a work permit that would allow him to play for the Premier League side.

The Nigeria international had bagged 10 goals in 28 games for Anderlecht before his 2017/18 campaign was cut short by the problem, and he will now miss the World Cup in Russia next season as a result.

The 20-year-old joined Everton, ironically, from Eupen for £7m in the summer.

