Huddersfield vs Burnley Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Huddersfield Town host Burnley on matchday 21 in the Premier League with both sides looking to continue their outstanding form this season.

David Wagner and Sean Dyche will be hoping that their sides can produce better than when these two met earlier in the season, with the Terriers and Clarets seeing out a goalless draw at Turf Moor back in September.

Here's everything you need to know about the game on Saturday:

Classic Encounter

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

We have to go all the way back to the 2013/14 season to relive the last time Huddersfield Town beat Burnley at the Kirklees Stadium.





Despite a goalless first-half, Oliver Norwood met Adam Hammill's corner and sent a thunderous volley into the back of the net just five minutes after the restart to put the Terriers in front.





James Vaughan then doubled the host's advantage with a calm penalty after Burnley defender Michael Duff was penalised for handball.





Danny Ings was able to pull Burnley back into the game just minutes after Sam Vokes had a goal disallowed for offside. However, the visitors were unable to rescue a point and even saw Duff sent for in the last few minutes of the game.

Key Battle





Jonas L ö ssl vs Nick Pope

Not only will Saturday see two of the most exciting teams in the Premier League go head to head, but arguably the two best performing goalkeepers could prove to be match winners this weekend.





Jonas L össl, who joined Huddersfield on loan from Bundesliga side Mainz 05 during the summer, has been the key to Huddersfield's success this season.





Keeping a clean sheet in over 25% of his appearances this season, the Danish international, who came through the FC Midtjylland academy, is one of the most popular figures at the Kirklees Stadium.





In the absence of Tom Heaton, Burnley have relied on the performances of 25-year-old Nick Pope to put them in with a chance of finishing in the Europe League places this season.





Pope, who moved to Turf Moor in 2016, has kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League this season, a tally which is bettered only by David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois.

Team News

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

There are no fresh injury concerns for Huddersfield Town. However, the centre-back pairing of Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc-Stankovic are expected to return to Wagner's first-team in the next few weeks.





Midfield powerhouse Philip Billing is expected to return later in January following surgery on an injured ankle, while former Ingolstadt striker Elias Kachunga is out until March.





Tom Heaton is still Burnley's highest profile player on the treatment table, with record signing Chris Wood expected to be in the matchday squad on Saturday.





Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters are also missing for the Clarets through injury, while James Tarkowski remains suspended.

Potential Huddersfield Town Starting Lineup: Lössl, Smith, Jørgensen, Schindler, Malone, Mooy, Williams, Quaner, Ince, van La Parra, Depoitre.





Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Pope, Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Arfield, Barnes.

Prediction

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Both the Terriers and Clarets have scored just 18 goals this season, so predicting a high scoring game would be very optimistic.

However, Burnley's defensive record is far better than the Huddersfield's, with Dyche's side also coming into this fixture off the back of a morale-boosting 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley