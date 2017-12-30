Arsenal Given Transfer Boost as Sam Allardyce Plays Down Reunion With Midfield General

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Arsenal have been given a clear shot at signing Steven N'Zonzi in January after Everton manager Sam Allardyce, who was also rumoured to be interested in signing the Frenchman, confirmed he'd have to "move some player out" of the club before completing a deal for the midfielder.

N'Zonzi, who joined Allardyce's Blackburn Rovers side in 2009 from SC Amiens, has been away from the Premier League for almost three years after Spanish side Sevilla stumped up €8m to secure his signature in the summer transfer window of 2015.


However, Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 29-year-old - along with a host of other clubs - and will be more confident of bringing him back to England after Allardyce confirmed N'Zonzi wasn't high up on Everton's transfer wish list.

"My position is still to strengthen in more appropriate areas like a front man and full-back. At the moment we are running with two full-backs," Allardyce said, as quoted by the Metro.


"I would take Steven N’Zonzi tomorrow. He is one of my better buys in my lifetime, only €650,000 from France to Blackburn Rovers. He became young player of the year and player of the year in his first season at Blackburn Rovers when we finished 10th.

"He was a terrific pinch out of the French leagues and has gone on to do terrific things in his career.

"For me, knowing him from that age and knowing him now, yes I would like him but with the amount of midfield players I have at the moment, I’d have to move some player out to bring a player like Steven in."

