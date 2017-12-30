Man Utd & PSG Alerted as Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Asks for €100m Departure

Manchester United could be poised to make a stunning move for their former star Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Real Madrid ace is rumoured to have asked the club to set his asking price at €100m.

The Portuguese international has a staggering €1bn release clause, but is hoping that he can convince the club to allow him to leave for a fraction of this amount.

As reported by Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has put the feelers out to both United and Paris Saint-Germain, as his relationship with Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez is rumoured to have sunk to an all-time low - where Ronaldo has ceased all communication with Perez.

Such were the heights of greatness achieved by the 32-year-old during his nine seasons with Real Madrid, his relatively mediocre performances this season have drawn significant scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

The former Sporting CP ace has scored just four goals in 12 La Liga games - when his end-of-season tally has hit over 25 throughout his spell in Madrid.

Manchester United sold Ronaldo to Real in 2009, for a then-world record £80m. Since joining the club, Ronaldo has gone from strength to strength - scoring an eye-watering 422 goals in 416 appearances. However, after a tax dispute last summer, Ronaldo's fondness for Spain appears to have soured, and a move back to the Premier League could well be on the cards.

During his time in La Liga, Ronaldo has won a host of trophies and personal accolades. The Madeira-born star has won two league titles and three Champions Leagues with Real, as well as two Copas Del Rey.