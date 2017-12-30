Newcastle Star Told He Can Leave the Club as Bentiez's January Clear Out Begins

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback has been told by manager Rafa Benitez that he can leave the club in the January transfer window.

Colback is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Magpies during their first season back in the top flight, and according to the Northern Echo, Benitez is set to offload the 28-year-old in order to make space in the current squad for new signings in January.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The midfielder isn't the only player who Newcastle are reportedly set to let go, with Jamie Sterry also set to leave St. James' Park once the transfer window opens, and it has also been suggested that striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's future at the club will be determined by whether or nor Benitez can bring in a new centre-forward during the window.


The striker has only started one EFL Cup game this season, and with the World Cup fast approaching, reports are suggesting he is now beginning to fear for his place in Serbia's World Cup squad should he not get enough game time at St. James' Park in the second half of the season. 

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's clash with Brighton on Saturday, Benitez admitted he understood the player's frustration at not playing, saying: “January is a difficult time, especially for players who are not playing and also have the World Cup.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“They want to play. But we have the same situation where we approach teams and sometimes we can sign, sometimes we cannot.

“We have Sterry and Colback who can go, that is very clear. Sterry would probably be a loan. The rest of the players, it depends on what is happening in the market. If we don’t move forward then maybe everyone has to stay.”

Although Colback's Newcastle career looks to be all but over, the club may face struggles in getting a permanent deal sorted for the midfielder who is currently on £70k-per week, therefore a loan deal away from the club may be more realistic.

A number of names have been linked with a move too Newcastle - with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings both being mentioned in recent days - however for some players their days at the club look to be numbered.

